Parkside Garden Club’s 2021 Plant Sale will be Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at The Cove (aka Normandy Park Community Club; map below).

Perennials, succulents, ground covers, grasses, trees, shrubs, edibles, houseplants, yard art, and more. Purchases support Parkside Garden Club’s grants to local organizations and student/teacher scholarships. Please wear a mask to ensure everyone’s safety.



The Cove is located at 1500 Shorebrook Drive SW: