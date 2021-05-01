Tukwila Police and numerous other emergency responders are on scene of a shooting at Westfield Southcenter Mall around Noon on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Harborview Medical Center’s Emergency Department says it is treating two males who suffered gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting.
One male, 32, is satisfactory condition and arrived at 12:30 p.m. The second male, 27, arrived shortly thereafter. He is also not suffering from life-threatening injuries and his condition will be provided following further assessment.
“At this time, the incident appears to be an isolated incident between potentially known individuals,” Tukwila Police tweeted. “There is no indication that this incident was an active shooter. Multiple agencies are providing assistance to Tukwila officers and detectives.”
We have confirmed with an employee on site that there has been a shooting, with around ten shots heard near an area on the east side of the mall between JC Penney and Seafood City.
Officers from multiple jurisdictions are continuing to clear the mall.
The mall was put into lockdown and police are advising all to please avoid the area.
Washington State Patrol has closed all freeway exits from I-5 and SR 405 to the mall.
More info will be shared as it becomes available.
Here’s some raw video recorded live over the scene by KOMO:
Officers are on scene of a reported shooting in the Southcenter District. Please avoid the area. More info will be shared as it becomes available.
— Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) May 1, 2021
Officers are clearing the mall. If you are sheltered in place in a store, please stay where you are until contacted by officers. Media stage in north lot across from Macy’s.
— Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) May 1, 2021
We are still working our way through the mall with multiple teams. No new information to share at this time.
— Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) May 1, 2021
Officers have located two victims at the scene with injuries. Officers from multiple jurisdictions are continuing to clear the mall. Please avoid the area.
— Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) May 1, 2021
We are still working our way through the mall. We are unable to give an estimated time for completion of the clearing process at this time. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.
— Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) May 1, 2021
At this time, the incident appears to be an isolated incident between potentially known individuals. There is no indication that this incident was an active shooter. Multiple agencies are providing assistance to Tukwila officers and detectives.
— Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) May 1, 2021
In reference to the @TukwilaPD event at Southcenter. @wastatepatrol trooper have closed all exits from I-5 and 405 to the southcenter. Avoid area.
— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 1, 2021
Here are some of the initial responders to Southcenter. @kingcosoPIO @wastatepatrol along with SeaTac, Burien to assist @TukwilaPD. pic.twitter.com/HCUSHSdP66
— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 1, 2021
An employee at #southcentermall states they are hiding behind locked doors and SWAT is on-scene. 😪
— Jill (@BellaKarma) May 1, 2021
Just now #SouthcenterMall Tukwila #ActiveShooter pic.twitter.com/31bMLKMEZa
— ⭐Shoe👠Siren⭐ (@ShoeSiren) May 1, 2021
My husband and son just had to escape an active shooter at #SouthcenterMall in #Tukwila WA. Praying for anyone who was injured.
— Mich (@michveezy) May 1, 2021
Chaotic scene at southcenter mall n Seattle . people just started running out saying they heard pops !! @CNN @KING5Seattle @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/6WVJ3nm48C
— Anthony Sanchez (@bankonsanchez) May 1, 2021
#BREAKING Police are responding to a reported shooting in the Southcenter District in Tukwila.
— KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) May 1, 2021