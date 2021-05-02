On the docket for Monday night’s regular Burien City Council meeting – an update on appointing a new King County Sheriff, Urban Center Streetscape Plan, Rental Housing Inspection, Business Licenses and more.

The open, online public meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday night, May 3, 2021, and can be viewed online here, on Comcast TV channel 21, or via Zoom here.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:

Older American’s Month Proclamation – May 2021 7 (Councilmember Nancy Tosta) Asian American and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month 9 Proclamation – May 2021 (Councilmember Sofia Aragon) Affordable Housing Week Proclamation – May 10-14, 2021 11 (Councilmember Nancy Tosta) Peace Officers Memorial Day Proclamation – May 15, 2021 (Councilmember Kevin Schilling) Public Safety Update: King County’s Efforts to Implement Moving from an Elected Sheriff to an Appointed Sheriff (Marcus Stubblefield and Gail Stone from the King County Executive’s Office)



CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES:

New Employee Introductions:

Kendra Hixenbaugh, Permit Technician/Administrative Assistant Michael Amaya, Code Enforcement Officer



BUSINESS AGENDA:

Introduction to Resolution No. 458, Approving the Urban Center Streetscape Design Plan (Alex Hunt, Planner / Susan McLain, Community Development Director) Rental Housing Inspection Program Update (Lori Fleming, Rental Housing Inspection Program Coordinator) Adoption of Ordinance No. 764, Amending BMC 5.05.140 Pertaining to Business Licenses (Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian J. Wilson, City Manager) Planning Calendar as of 04.28.21 COUNCIL REPORTS



CITY MANAGER’S REPORT