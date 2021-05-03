Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents to be extra cautious about leaving valuables in their cars, especially at Seahurst Park:

Shattered glass can ruin any sunny day.

On April 29, 2021, King County deputies responded to Burien’s Seahurst Park after seven cars and SUVs were prowled. Car prowls are so often committed under the cover of darkness, but Thursday’s crooks were brazen enough to commit their crimes under the mid-day sun.

Longer days and warmer weather will bring more of us outside to enjoy Seahurst and other area parks. All this shattered class is a good reminder to never leave anything of value in your car.

This includes garage door openers and any other access devices. Thieves get your home address from your registration, take your garage door opener and – you know what happens next.

Many of us do not want to carry a wallet and keys on a spring hike. Consider leaving all but your ignition key and ID at home so there is nothing left in your vehicle for thieves to steal.

Sunny skies are forecast to return next week. With just a few precautions we can enjoy our parks, shores and trails without coming back to shattered class.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office