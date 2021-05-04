The City of Burien is preparing to convert Moshier Memorial Park’s baseball and softball fields from natural grass and dirt to synthetic turf.

This field will support baseball (high-school and youth), softball, soccer, lacrosse, and practices for other sports.

Below are images of mock-ups of materials planned for the project, which include:

AstroTurf’s Rootzone 3D3 52 Turf, which simulates natural grass and root structure

BrockFill infill, comprised of natural wood that is processed similarly to playground engineered wood chips for durability and smooth surface characteristics

BrockPad, a supplementary cushion to reduce risks to players from impacts The mock-up of the turf products is located on Moshier, Field 1, in the infield by 3rd base and the gate.

The sports field improvements are part of broad-scale project to improve stormwater facilities, the parking lot, and replace the restroom at Moshier Memorial Park, the city said.

Moshier Field is located at 430 S. 156th Street: