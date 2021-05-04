The City of Burien is preparing to convert Moshier Memorial Park’s baseball and softball fields from natural grass and dirt to synthetic turf.
This field will support baseball (high-school and youth), softball, soccer, lacrosse, and practices for other sports.
Below are images of mock-ups of materials planned for the project, which include:
- AstroTurf’s Rootzone 3D3 52 Turf, which simulates natural grass and root structure
- BrockFill infill, comprised of natural wood that is processed similarly to playground engineered wood chips for durability and smooth surface characteristics
- BrockPad, a supplementary cushion to reduce risks to players from impacts The mock-up of the turf products is located on Moshier, Field 1, in the infield by 3rd base and the gate.
The sports field improvements are part of broad-scale project to improve stormwater facilities, the parking lot, and replace the restroom at Moshier Memorial Park, the city said.
Moshier Field is located at 430 S. 156th Street: