Students at St. Bernadette Parish School’s 4th Grade have been studying and writing poetry recently as part of their celebration of National Poetry Month.

The two poems below are from the 4th Grade Class, expressing their thoughts and feelings about living during COVID.

Covid

by Evan

All empty streets,

Not a single person meets

All people in the house,

No one really up and about

Most people sad and lonely,

We’re all at home and Zoomin’

We all are wearing masks,

For this past year or so

I’ve been trapped inside,

No meeting outer family

Cuz’ Covid came on a rover,

And took the world over

And so in this past year or so,

I’ve learned a lesson or two,

And family’s most important,

For me and

I bet for you too.

Covid 19

Written by Harshveer

During this time I was cozy, lonely and sad.

During this time I wore cloth over my mouth, stood far apart and talked though gear and wire.

During this time I couldn’t go out with others, play with others or smile for awhile.

During this time people died, got sick and separated. But we have vaccines, so no worry.

In this time I learned, cherish the time you have with others…

because it may not last long.

For more information about St. Bernadette School, please visit https://stbernadettesea.org/.

(St. Bernadette Parish School is an Advertiser on The B-Town Blog)