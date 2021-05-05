The City of Burien announced this week that its much-loved ‘Music in the Park’ concert series will be canceled this summer – not necessarily because of COVID-19 – but due to the Lake Burien School Memorial Park Improvements construction project.

This park has been home to the concert series since 1999, and the city says it’s “thrilled that the park will be getting a much-needed facelift, including a fabulous new playground and walking path.”

“We will miss you and the music but are excited to plan concerts in 2022 to celebrate the spruced-up park!”

Here’s more from the city:

The Lake Burien School Memorial Park community met in 2017 to provide planning suggestions, priorities, and feedback regarding future park improvements. In addition, 174 survey responses were received. This information was documented by the consultant, J.A. Brennan, who is currently working with technical consultants to advance the final conceptual drawings and preliminary budget estimate.

Final conceptual drawings were presented during an open house held on June 15, 2017 at Merrill Gardens.

PaRCS staff presented Lake Burien School Memorial Park community recommendations to Council on July 17, 2017.

Here’s a video about the project:

Below are some renderings of the proposed improvements:

For more information on the Lake Burien School Memorial Park project visit Burienwa.gov/lakeburienpark.

