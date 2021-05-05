The Burien Farmers Market returns to longer operating hours this Thursday, May 6, 2021, running from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Burien firefighters will be offering FREE walk-in COVID vaccinations on site.

Find your favorite vendors, get inoculated against the coronavirus and more at this local outdoor market.

Here’s what to expect Thursday:

GET VACCINATED!

The Burien Fire Department will administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, May 6, 2021 during the Burien Farmers Market from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (or until the last dose). No appointment necessary.

HOT DOG LUNCH

Get your HOT DOG LUNCH at the Burien Farmers Market every Thursday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.! Proceeds benefit Burien C.A.R.E.S., a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.

“COOKING WITH POGGI BONZI” BOOK SIGNING

Keli will be signing copies of her new cookbook “Cooking with Poggi Bonsi – Traveling Through Food” during the Burien Farmers Market on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Stop by and get your personalized copy!

More info here:

The Burien Farmers Market is located at 427 SW 152nd Street: