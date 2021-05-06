JOBS : United Way of King County AmeriCorps team is still hiring for Summer 2021 HungerCorps Associates, who will work from June 14 to August 22:

Summer HungerCorps Associates help to fight food insecurity by helping families and youth access healthy meals during the summer. Members will deliver meals directly to families’ doors at an apartment complex, serve Grab and Go meals at a community center, or distribute groceries to families at a neighborhood food pantry. Training will be provided in site management, marketing, community engagement, and data tracking – meaningful skills that will both serve our community and be powerful on a resume. Service placements include Seattle, Tukwila, Renton, Auburn, East King County, Kent, and Federal Way. Again, personal referrals go a long way so if you know anyone who would be a great fit for one of these roles, please encourage them to apply!

