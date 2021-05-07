Well, that’s a wrap (or a jab?) – local firefighters gave out 68 doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine at Thursday’s Burien Farmers Market.

“Thank you City of Burien, the Burien Farmers Market, Mayor Matta, The B-Town Blog, community neighborhood social media pages, and the amazing community we serve,” King County Fire District #2 said.

“Captain Sykes, FF Marrs, and FF Rosenthal worked hard today and received so many positive comments, support, and feedback and we’re happy to serve!”

Photos courtesy King County Fire District #2

