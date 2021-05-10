The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides fresh fruit and vegetables to lower-income seniors with the goal of improving their health and nutritional status.

It also supports local farming by increasing the use of farmers markets and roadside stands.

To be eligible for the SFMNP, you must meet the following criteria:

You must be 60 years old or older (or 55+ if you are Native American) Your income must be no more than: $23,828 annual or $1,986 monthly income for one (1) person. $32,227 annual or $2,686 monthly income for two (2) people. For larger households, add $700 of Monthly Income for each additional person. You must be a resident of Washington State and live in King County.



Deadline to apply for vouchers is May 17, 2021.

To apply, download this PDF, or this flyer, or visit www.agingkingcounty.org/SFMNP.

