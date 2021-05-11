As a special gift, BAT Theatre invites all to a FREE 30-minute live Zoom performance of Bold Grace: The Voyages of the Pirate Grace O’Malley, written by Ashley Schalow.

The online performance will be held online this Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11 a.m.

In this simply jaw-dropping one-woman performance, actor Anna Richardson brings 16th-century Irish pirate Grace O’Malley to life.

The real Grace lived a very full life, including pirating up and down the Irish coast, leading an army of 200 loyal fighting men and her own fleet of ships, two marriages, four children (one born while Grace was at sea), and even a documented face-to-face meeting with Queen Elizabeth I. Beginning with her first voyage with her father at the age of nine, Grace relives key points in her life until her death in 1603.

Under the direction of Taylor Davis, Anna Richardson is so spellbinding as Grace you will swear you can feel the salt air on your face. Live music is performed by Joshua Zimmerman.

The play contains some adult language.