The Burien Arts Association will be featuring the works of Lezlie Jane at the May–June exhibit at the Burien Arts Galley Wall, located in the Highline Heritage Museum located at 819 SW 152nd Street.

The Museum is now open Friday – Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.

Lezlie is both a painter and a sculptor. Titled “Rivers, Wind, and Water,” this exhibit features her most recent paintings, inspired by the water views and breezes of the Pacific Northwest.

“I am an inventor at heart. Problem solving ignites my imagination., Lezlie said. “My process always includes a bit of adventure and a final discovery. I like my art to inform and surprise me.

“Over the decades I have worked in bronze, concrete, glass, steel, enamel, gold, clay, and most currently paint. I love them all.”

All works on display are for sale. Please email [email protected] for information on purchasing.

Lezlie has exhibited extensively in the Pacific Northwest, across the country, and abroad. Her works grace both public and private collections.

Gallery shows and juried competitions include:

Lynn Hanson Gallery, Seattle, WA, 2020 CORE Gallery, Seattle, WA, 2020 Brace Point Pottery & Gallery, Seattle WA, 2017 – 2020 Collective Visions Gallery, Bremerton WA, 2019 Michael Birawer Gallery, Seattle WA, 2017-2018 Tsuga Gallery, Bothell, WA, 2018 Bemis Arts, Seattle WA, 2018 Perry and Carlson Gallery, Mt. Vernon, WA, 2017 Confluence Gallery, Twisp, WA, 2016 White River Valley Museum, Auburn, WA, 2016 Alki Arts, Seattle, WA, 2014-2016 Gage Gallery, Portraits – awarded Best in Show, 2009 Seattle Art Museum Gallery, Seattle, WA, 2008 Columbia City Gallery, Seattle, WA, 2006-2007 Facere’ Jewelry Art, Seattle, WA, 2005, 2003 Unclad 2005, Gallery at Utsalady Bay, WA, 2005 Vizual Art Galeria, Budapest, Hungary, 1994 Charlotte Daneel Gallery, Amsterdam, Holland, 1993 Liberty Gallery, Louisville, KY, 1990 Manhattan Arts International, “Her Story” Exhibition, New York, NY Columbia Arts, Vancouver, WA, 1990 Seattle Central Community College Art Gallery; International Art Exchanges, 1990-1993, Seattle, WA Facere’ Art, National Jewelry Competition, Seattle, WA, 1987-1993 Significant Form Gallery, Washington Women Artists Exhibition, Seattle, WA, 1987, Center on Contemporary Art, Northwest Annual, Seattle, WA, 1989 Thrasher Orth Associates, 1982-1989, Seattle, WA Tacoma Art Museum, 1988, Northwest Crafts, Tacoma, WA The Sarah Squeri Gallery, 1987 The Enamellist Society Exhibition, Cincinnati, OH Bellevue Arts and Crafts Festival, Annual Juried Shows, Bellevue, WA, 1979, 1980, 1986 American Art Company, Tacoma, WA, 1984 Rare Discovery, Honolulu, HI, 1984-1986 Merritt Gallery, National Jewelry Competition, Rochester, NY, 1985, Kruger Gallery, New York, NY, 1983-1984 Contemporary Crafts Gallery, Portland, OR, 1980-1982, Contemporary Artisan, San Francisco, CA, 1981 The Renwick Gallery, The Renwick Bestiary, Washington, DC, 1981



Lezlie’s sculptures are on display inside and outside at public and private venues in this area, including:

West Seattle Historical Bronzes, Junction 47 Architectural Cast Glass, Junction 47 The Brig, The Bear & The Waves, Spruce Building Luna Girls on Alki, Alki Beach Park The Baqua and Spinning Waters, Dakota Place Park Swimming Stars at Whale Tail Playground Water Habitat Dish, Luna Park Rising Water, Private Residence Herons Bluff, Private Residence Recognition Arch, Aids Housing of Washington Rolling Waves, Private Residence Avenue of Stars, City of Seattle Cormorant Cove Handrail and Look-out, City of Seattle Mock Tidepool, King County Washington Inter-tidal Interpretive Wall, City of Seattle And Now They Must Put Back the Sky, private residence WeatherWatch Park, City of Seattle Thistle Street Benches, Chief Sealth High School Cresting Orcas and a Heron, private residence Ledi’s Monument, private residence Emotional Survival, SW Youth and Family Service



She has also been very active in the art community over the years. Her activities and service include:

Sunny Arms Artists’ Cooperative, Founding Member, Developer, Board of Directors, Officer 1989-2011 Allied Arts of Seattle, Vice President, Board of Directors, 2000-2002 Cormorant Cove Park, Lead Artist (a community project), 1995-2001 Constellation Park & Marine Reserve, Project Artist/Lead (a community project), 1992-2000 Remann Hall, art workshops for incarcerated youth, 1998 South West Youth and Family Services, Artist, 1996 Artists’ Equity Association, Chair, Board of Directors, WA State Chapter, 1989-1993 Seattle/Budapest Artist to Artist Exchange, 1993 Co-chair, Vision 20-20, Seattle/Netherlands Exchange, 1992 Chair, Seattle to Barcelona Artist to Artist Exchange, 1990 West Seattle Weather Watch, Project Artist Lead (a community project), 1987-1991 Friends of the Rag, performance wearable art, Designer/Member 1975-1980



Her extensive art education and training includes:

BA, College of Ethnic Studies, Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA Abstract Painting Immersion, Atlantic Center for the Arts, New Smyrna Beach, FL Esalen Institute, CA Gage Academy of Art, Seattle, Sculpture, 2000 –2007 Pilchuck Glass School, 2002 Kiln Cast Glass, The Figure, Seravezza, Italy Staining and Textures in Concrete, M. Concrete, Redmond, WA Pratt Fine Arts Center, Seattle, WA Iron Casting, University of Washington, Seattle Graduate Gemologist, Gemological Institute of America, Los Angeles, CA Colorado Mountain College, Vail, CO Oregon School of Arts and Crafts, Portland, OR Art2Life Academy online



Lezlie lives in West Seattle.

For more on Lezlie, go to https://www.lezliejane.com.

