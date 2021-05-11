The Burien Arts Association will be featuring the works of Lezlie Jane at the May–June exhibit at the Burien Arts Galley Wall, located in the Highline Heritage Museum located at 819 SW 152nd Street.
The Museum is now open Friday – Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
Lezlie is both a painter and a sculptor. Titled “Rivers, Wind, and Water,” this exhibit features her most recent paintings, inspired by the water views and breezes of the Pacific Northwest.
“I am an inventor at heart. Problem solving ignites my imagination., Lezlie said. “My process always includes a bit of adventure and a final discovery. I like my art to inform and surprise me.
“Over the decades I have worked in bronze, concrete, glass, steel, enamel, gold, clay, and most currently paint. I love them all.”
All works on display are for sale. Please email [email protected] for information on purchasing.
Lezlie has exhibited extensively in the Pacific Northwest, across the country, and abroad. Her works grace both public and private collections.
Gallery shows and juried competitions include:
-
- Lynn Hanson Gallery, Seattle, WA, 2020
- CORE Gallery, Seattle, WA, 2020
- Brace Point Pottery & Gallery, Seattle WA, 2017 – 2020
- Collective Visions Gallery, Bremerton WA, 2019
- Michael Birawer Gallery, Seattle WA, 2017-2018
- Tsuga Gallery, Bothell, WA, 2018
- Bemis Arts, Seattle WA, 2018
- Perry and Carlson Gallery, Mt. Vernon, WA, 2017
- Confluence Gallery, Twisp, WA, 2016
- White River Valley Museum, Auburn, WA, 2016
- Alki Arts, Seattle, WA, 2014-2016
- Gage Gallery, Portraits – awarded Best in Show, 2009
- Seattle Art Museum Gallery, Seattle, WA, 2008
- Columbia City Gallery, Seattle, WA, 2006-2007
- Facere’ Jewelry Art, Seattle, WA, 2005, 2003
- Unclad 2005, Gallery at Utsalady Bay, WA, 2005
- Vizual Art Galeria, Budapest, Hungary, 1994
- Charlotte Daneel Gallery, Amsterdam, Holland, 1993
- Liberty Gallery, Louisville, KY, 1990
- Manhattan Arts International, “Her Story” Exhibition, New York, NY
- Columbia Arts, Vancouver, WA, 1990
- Seattle Central Community College Art Gallery; International Art Exchanges, 1990-1993, Seattle, WA
- Facere’ Art, National Jewelry Competition, Seattle, WA, 1987-1993
- Significant Form Gallery, Washington Women Artists Exhibition, Seattle, WA, 1987,
- Center on Contemporary Art, Northwest Annual, Seattle, WA, 1989
- Thrasher Orth Associates, 1982-1989, Seattle, WA
- Tacoma Art Museum, 1988, Northwest Crafts, Tacoma, WA
- The Sarah Squeri Gallery, 1987
- The Enamellist Society Exhibition, Cincinnati, OH
- Bellevue Arts and Crafts Festival, Annual Juried Shows, Bellevue, WA, 1979, 1980, 1986
- American Art Company, Tacoma, WA, 1984
- Rare Discovery, Honolulu, HI, 1984-1986
- Merritt Gallery, National Jewelry Competition, Rochester, NY, 1985,
- Kruger Gallery, New York, NY, 1983-1984
- Contemporary Crafts Gallery, Portland, OR, 1980-1982,
- Contemporary Artisan, San Francisco, CA, 1981
- The Renwick Gallery, The Renwick Bestiary, Washington, DC, 1981
Lezlie’s sculptures are on display inside and outside at public and private venues in this area, including:
-
- West Seattle Historical Bronzes, Junction 47
- Architectural Cast Glass, Junction 47
- The Brig, The Bear & The Waves, Spruce Building
- Luna Girls on Alki, Alki Beach Park
- The Baqua and Spinning Waters, Dakota Place Park
- Swimming Stars at Whale Tail Playground
- Water Habitat Dish, Luna Park
- Rising Water, Private Residence
- Herons Bluff, Private Residence
- Recognition Arch, Aids Housing of Washington
- Rolling Waves, Private Residence
- Avenue of Stars, City of Seattle
- Cormorant Cove Handrail and Look-out, City of Seattle
- Mock Tidepool, King County Washington
- Inter-tidal Interpretive Wall, City of Seattle
- And Now They Must Put Back the Sky, private residence
- WeatherWatch Park, City of Seattle
- Thistle Street Benches, Chief Sealth High School
- Cresting Orcas and a Heron, private residence
- Ledi’s Monument, private residence
- Emotional Survival, SW Youth and Family Service
She has also been very active in the art community over the years. Her activities and service include:
-
- Sunny Arms Artists’ Cooperative, Founding Member, Developer, Board of Directors, Officer 1989-2011
- Allied Arts of Seattle, Vice President, Board of Directors, 2000-2002
- Cormorant Cove Park, Lead Artist (a community project), 1995-2001
- Constellation Park & Marine Reserve, Project Artist/Lead (a community project), 1992-2000
- Remann Hall, art workshops for incarcerated youth, 1998
- South West Youth and Family Services, Artist, 1996
- Artists’ Equity Association, Chair, Board of Directors, WA State Chapter, 1989-1993
- Seattle/Budapest Artist to Artist Exchange, 1993
- Co-chair, Vision 20-20, Seattle/Netherlands Exchange, 1992
- Chair, Seattle to Barcelona Artist to Artist Exchange, 1990
- West Seattle Weather Watch, Project Artist Lead (a community project), 1987-1991
- Friends of the Rag, performance wearable art, Designer/Member 1975-1980
Her extensive art education and training includes:
-
- BA, College of Ethnic Studies, Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA
- Abstract Painting Immersion, Atlantic Center for the Arts, New Smyrna Beach, FL
- Esalen Institute, CA
- Gage Academy of Art, Seattle, Sculpture, 2000 –2007
- Pilchuck Glass School, 2002
- Kiln Cast Glass, The Figure, Seravezza, Italy
- Staining and Textures in Concrete, M. Concrete, Redmond, WA
- Pratt Fine Arts Center, Seattle, WA
- Iron Casting, University of Washington, Seattle
- Graduate Gemologist, Gemological Institute of America, Los Angeles, CA
- Colorado Mountain College, Vail, CO
- Oregon School of Arts and Crafts, Portland, OR
- Art2Life Academy online
Lezlie lives in West Seattle.
For more on Lezlie, go to https://www.lezliejane.com.
All works on display are for sale. Please email [email protected] for information on purchasing.
The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: