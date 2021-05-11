King County Fire District #2 will again be administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for FREE – no appointment necessary – at the Burien Farmers Market this Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

You can just walk up and get vaccinated right there on site for no cost.

Then do some shopping to celebrate!

The market is held at Burien Town Square Park, 480 SW 152nd Street (map below).