On the agenda for Monday night’s (May 17) regular Burien City Council meeting: a decision on DESC, Citizen of the Year, property taxes, LEAD program, city equity efforts, Transportation Improvement Program and more.

The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Watch it live on Comcast TV 21, online here, or via Zoom here.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

What to watch for:

    • Will Resolution No. 457 be approved, accepting the DESC Project into the Affordable Housing Demonstration Program?
    • How is the state’s new drug possession law affecting the city’s LEAD program?
    • Will Ordinance No. 764 pass, allowing for “suspension or revocation of a business license based on negative impacts on the neighbors and the community based on the complaints of a neighbor or neighbors”?
    • What changes will the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program include?
    • Who will be voted as Citizen of the Year?

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:  

    • Property Taxes During Pandemic (King County Assessor John Wilson)

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES:

    • a)  New Washington State Drug Possession Law and State Level Investments in LEAD (Police Chief Ted Boe)
    • b)  Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Update (Alex Hunt, Planner and Gabbi Gonzales, Recreation Coordinator)

PUBLIC HEARING:

    • a) Public Hearing on the 2022 through 2027 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director)

BUSINESS AGENDA:

    • a) Introduction to Resolution No. 460, Approving the 2022-2027 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director)
    • b) Name the 2021 Annual Citizen of the Year Award Recipient (Megan Gregor, City Clerk)
    • c) Approval of Resolution No. 457, Accepting the Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) Project into the Affordable Housing Demonstration Program (David Johanson, Senior Planner)
    • d) Introduction of Ordinance No. 764, Amending BMC 5.05.140 Pertaining to Business Licenses (Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney)
    • e) The Return and Addition of Certain Positions in 2021 (Brian Wilson, City Manager)
    • f) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian J. Wilson, City Manager) Review Planning Calendar as of 05.13.21


 