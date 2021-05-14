On the agenda for Monday night’s (May 17) regular Burien City Council meeting: a decision on DESC, Citizen of the Year, property taxes, LEAD program, city equity efforts, Transportation Improvement Program and more.
The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).
What to watch for:
- Will Resolution No. 457 be approved, accepting the DESC Project into the Affordable Housing Demonstration Program?
- How is the state’s new drug possession law affecting the city’s LEAD program?
- Will Ordinance No. 764 pass, allowing for “suspension or revocation of a business license based on negative impacts on the neighbors and the community based on the complaints of a neighbor or neighbors”?
- What changes will the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program include?
- Who will be voted as Citizen of the Year?
PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:
- Property Taxes During Pandemic (King County Assessor John Wilson)
CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES:
- a) New Washington State Drug Possession Law and State Level Investments in LEAD (Police Chief Ted Boe)
- b) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Update (Alex Hunt, Planner and Gabbi Gonzales, Recreation Coordinator)
PUBLIC HEARING:
- a) Public Hearing on the 2022 through 2027 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director)
BUSINESS AGENDA:
- a) Introduction to Resolution No. 460, Approving the 2022-2027 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director)
- b) Name the 2021 Annual Citizen of the Year Award Recipient (Megan Gregor, City Clerk)
- c) Approval of Resolution No. 457, Accepting the Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) Project into the Affordable Housing Demonstration Program (David Johanson, Senior Planner)
- d) Introduction of Ordinance No. 764, Amending BMC 5.05.140 Pertaining to Business Licenses (Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney)
- e) The Return and Addition of Certain Positions in 2021 (Brian Wilson, City Manager)
- f) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian J. Wilson, City Manager) Review Planning Calendar as of 05.13.21
