On the agenda for Monday night’s (May 17) regular Burien City Council meeting: a decision on DESC, Citizen of the Year, property taxes, LEAD program, city equity efforts, Transportation Improvement Program and more.

The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Watch it live on Comcast TV 21, online here, or via Zoom here.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

What to watch for:

Will Resolution No. 457 be approved, accepting the DESC Project into the Affordable Housing Demonstration Program? How is the state’s new drug possession law affecting the city’s LEAD program? Will Ordinance No. 764 pass, allowing for “suspension or revocation of a business license based on negative impacts on the neighbors and the community based on the complaints of a neighbor or neighbors”? What changes will the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program include? Who will be voted as Citizen of the Year?



PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:

Property Taxes During Pandemic (King County Assessor John Wilson)



CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES:

a) New Washington State Drug Possession Law and State Level Investments in LEAD (Police Chief Ted Boe) b) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Update (Alex Hunt, Planner and Gabbi Gonzales, Recreation Coordinator)



PUBLIC HEARING:

a) Public Hearing on the 2022 through 2027 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director)



BUSINESS AGENDA:

a) Introduction to Resolution No. 460, Approving the 2022-2027 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director) b) Name the 2021 Annual Citizen of the Year Award Recipient (Megan Gregor, City Clerk) c) Approval of Resolution No. 457, Accepting the Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) Project into the Affordable Housing Demonstration Program (David Johanson, Senior Planner) d) Introduction of Ordinance No. 764, Amending BMC 5.05.140 Pertaining to Business Licenses (Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney) e) The Return and Addition of Certain Positions in 2021 (Brian Wilson, City Manager) f) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian J. Wilson, City Manager) Review Planning Calendar as of 05.13.21

