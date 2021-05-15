Volunteers are needed to safely pitch in this June to clean up Seahurst Park Beach and Puget Sound during the month of June:

Here’s more from our friends at the Environmental Science Center:

Safely pitch in this June to clean up Seahurst and Puget Sound!

You’ll help this unique marine ecosystem and can take part in a community science project through your phone or computer. Use the Clean Swell app by the Ocean Conservancy to tap icons of what you collect and we’ll add up all that was removed throughout the month.

You can also add to the belly of the Salmon Trash Sculpture to celebrate what won’t make it into the food web. View instructions and videos below and use these additional resources for cleanup tips and other efforts you can do from home or in your neighborhood to #CleanOn!

We hope to come together with your in September for the International Coastal Cleanup!

Why Track The Trash?

Tracking trash shows what items are being found where, and can raise concerns or influence laws to decrease marine debris. In California for instance, the Ocean Conservancy and California Coastal Commission were able to see the positive impact the plastic ban had, because less and less plastic bags have been reported.

If You Can’t Use The App

No problem. Go directly on the Ocean Conservancy website to report your trash (the process is very similar to the app)

Why Get The App?

The app allows you to easily track how much trash you collected as well as:

Get an estimate of pounds of trash picked up Know how big of an area you covered Track how much time you spent cleaning up Keep track of how much trash you collected over time Have your data added to community service and science projects



How To Use The App

Get the app from your app store –The app exists for iPhones and Androids. Open the app and create an account When you start a cleanup:

Update the number of people who are with you You can add ESC to your group name to help us track faster, but it’s not required Having a group name helps us track all of the trash collected, which is very precious to us!



4. Click on “Start Collecting” to begin your cleanup

5. Tap the icons every time you find an item in that category (use “remove item” for mistakes)

6. Once done, make sure the group name is entered and tap “Done Collecting” at your cleanup site. -This ensures your data and gps location are recorded.

7. Depending on how much trash you collect, the app will show you different fun facts. And for the collectors, you can start a badge collection based on your progress!

If You Forgot To Add The Group

No worries! You can send us a screenshot of your results or forward us the email Clean Swell sends you at the end of every submission at [email protected].

If You Take A Break

You may lose your data if you stop for too long, so you can mark your cleanup as done when you take a break and start a new one when you are back at it!

Here are some different ways to record trash while picking it up:

Hold the bucket and your phone in one hand and pick up trash with the other Have one person pick up while the other taps the icons on the phone Record what’s found at the end of the cleanup when emptying your bucket If you find a small area filled with trash, you can count the trash first and then pick it up



Post you images and photos on social media and share your successes with us:

THANKS FOR HELPING! Be safe and have fun! #CleanOn everyone!