Praisealujah Food Distribution & Mount Zion Baptist Church will be holding their biggest Food Giveaway ever this Friday, May 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The giveaway will take place at 1634 19th Ave., Seattle, WA 98122 (map below).

Praisealujah Food Distribution has teamed up with Mount Zion Baptist Church to continue to fight hunger and feed America! If you or your neighbors or anyone needs food, please come and join us. Lots of bounty for your trunk! Big shout out to Cascadia Food, Amazon, U.S Foods, East west Food Rescue, QFC, Safeway, Costco, and all the volunteers and Pastors behind the scenes!



Questions? Please contact Pastor Kelly Crow at 206-307-9166.

Praisealujah Food Distribution

20832 International Blvd.

SeaTac, WA 98148

206-251-8971