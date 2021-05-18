EDITOR’S NOTE : Since our creation in 2007, The B-Town Blog has allowed residents running for local office one free post for when they announce their candidacy:

Jennifer Fichamba announced this week that she is running for Director Position 2 on the Highline School Board.

An educator and community builder, Jennifer helps high school students become ready for college and careers, and has a depth of knowledge of the opportunities our region offers for students seeking career paths.

“I believe that as a School Board member my job is to hear and respond to the needs of our students, their families and our educators. My goal is to ensure that, when elected, we center the voices of our students and educators – give them agency in the decisions that are being made about their education and their futures. I also believe it is important that we build relationships with the cities that we serve. Our young people need us to show up for them in a way that requires us to no longer be siloed. We must partner to meet the needs of our young people – build bridges to connect resources. Finally, as a School Board member it is important to engage with our community to highlight ways that they can participate in our educational community.”

Fichamba started her career in the Highline School District eighteen years ago at Chinook Middle School working in the Integrated Learning Center (ILC) as a paraprofessional. She then moved to Evergreen Campus as a College & Career Specialist. For the last eight years Jennifer has worked in the Tukwila School District as a GEAR Up Specialist. Through her work she has watched the brilliance of the young people in South King County and she wants to do more to help these young people launch into their post K-12 lives.

Fichamba currently serves as the Vice-President of the Tukwila Educational Association representing Educational Support Professionals (ESP’s). Through that work she has gained first hand experience in labor management, discussing issues facing both educators and district leadership and has participated in two bargains in her district. She will use this insight into how her district functions in her school board decisions on how money is used to support educators, students and programs. She is also a member of the Washington Education Association and has had the opportunity to participate in Rep Assembly (RA). Through RA we work to make decisions on upcoming policies for the year.

“This past year has definitely been memorable. I have witnessed the resilience of not just our educators but our young people. I have seen students take on opportunities to expand their thinking and to improve not just their school community but the community in which they live. I am blessed to work with some amazing and supportive colleagues that, together, we have found innovative ways to meet the needs of our students.

