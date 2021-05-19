The City of Burien is seeking community members to apply to serve on the Burien Airport Committee or SEA Stakeholder Advisory Roundtable (StART) to “help advocate for Burien’s needs as they relate to impacts of Sea-Tac Airport operations.”

Here’s more from the city:

The Burien Airport Committee provides guidance to the Burien City Council on topics related to the airport, including both positive and negative impacts of airport operations. There is one open position.

StART provides a forum that encourages candid discussion between the Port of Seattle and residential and business community members from the cities of SeaTac, Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, Tukwila, and Federal Way. StART is the preeminent forum for information sharing and providing feedback to the Port of Seattle on issues related to the airport. There are two open positions.

Learn more about how Burien Airport Committee and StART provide a vital link between the Port of Seattle and Burien community.

Application Instructions

To apply for an open position, fill out the Burien Airport Committee and StART application form. Applications are due June 15, 2021.