Burien Arts will be holding their semi-annual Art Market on June 25, 2021, and they’re looking for submissions for the following categories by June 6, 2021 at 10 p.m:

Jewelry Sculpture Printmaking Paintings Drawings Ceramics Collages, Found Object Art Fiber Arts Functional Crafts



If your art does not fit in to one of the above mentioned categories, but you would like to be a part of the Market please email Burien Arts ([email protected]) a description for consideration.

If you are an established artist this is a great way to introduce yourself to a new local audience and build your followers. If you are a new or up and coming artist this could be a great way to get yourself out there! Burien arts has a fairly robust following and loves helping facilitate new introductions and communities. Our mission is to enrich the lives of our community members through arts. We foster this by helping provide classes, theatre performances in the park, story hours and much much more.

Artists Apply Here:

https://burienarts.org/bam-artist-entry-form-2021/

Fill out the form online to submit photos of items, or samples representative of your items, for the event Store. These will be reviewed by a jury of Burien Arts curators.

Things to consider:

Burien Arts provides creative, innovative art activities for Burien area communities (and now all online communities!). This event has a 50/50 commission term that applies to all items, so please price your items accordingly. Burien Arts appreciates your participation and contributions to the free programs and events that we offer the community, as well as our annual Highline High School Arts Scholarship awarded to a graduating student pursuing further studies in the Arts.

This is one of our most important fundraisers, and we appreciate your support! This event normally draws 300+ patrons when held in person, but thanks to covid and being offered online those numbers are limitless. The Market Store opens at 10 am on June 25th and closes at midnight on June 27th. It takes place completely online and will last 3 full days. Artist may submit up to 10 original pieces unless otherwise agreed upon.

Burien Art Market

Thanks to our sponsors for sustained support, and to the Pacific Northwest Carpenters Union who help make it possible to offer many art and cultural events free of charge to kids and adults.

