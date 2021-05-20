A Plant Sale Fundraiser for the Nature Stewards Program will be held the weekend of June 4–6, 2021.

The sale will start each day at 10 a.m. Special for the sale is “Buy 5 and Receive 1 free!” Plants are $10.00 each, regardless of size or species. Includes mostly PNW native plants with a few herbs. We now have more Western Bleeding Hearts (shade-loving plants) and Oregon Irises (sun-loving plants.) Over 750 plants are dedicated to the Nature Stewards Program fundraiser. Call Grace for an appointment time on opening day, Friday, June 4, 10 a.m.: (206) 795.5783



WHEN: The sale runs for 3 days: Friday, June 4, Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6. WHERE: 13257 5th Ave SW, Burien, WA (map below); corner of 5th Ave. SW and 134th Street, Ggeen and white house with a chain link fence. Look for Nature Stewards banner on the fence.

Masks are required and social distancing protocols are followed.

No early or pre-sales.

The sale will include:

western bleeding heart

western meadow rue

omphalodes, blue eyed mary

peducularis, Georgia

trailing blackberry

fir tree, tiny

indian plum

nootka rose, native rose

low oregon grape

cedar trees. good size

Saxifraga

primrose, candelabra

striped grass, sedge

Japanese Forest Grass

black Mondo Grass

variegated red twig dogwood

oval-leafed Viburnum

pacific rhododendron

fragile fern

smith fairy bells

Woodland strawberry

Lilly of the Valley, pink

Lilly of the Valley, white

Lilly of the Valley variegated

shamrock, pink

tradecantia, blue spiderwort

hardy Cyclamen

palmate Coltsfoot

Pulmonaria, lungwort

vine maple

shore pine

white pine

black Hawthorne

paper birch

Yarrow

Snowberry

tall Oregon Grape

oval-leafed blueberry

pacific ninebark

kinnikinnick

white flowering currant

Twinberry

Larkspur

pea-fruited rose

Serviceberry

Thimbleberry

Oregon iris

Oregon iris variegated

sunchokes

Pasque flower, red

foxglove

garden strawberry

lipstick strawberries

mock orange, small

mock orange

red flowering currant

Evergreen Huckleberry

Yellow monkey flower

western red Columbine

garlic chives

Greek oregano

garden Columbine

fever few

fireweed

Northern Red Oak

golden chain tree

Shasta Daisy

hardy pink geranium cranesbill

ocean spray

day Lilly salmon color

coastal strawberry, 2 for $10.0