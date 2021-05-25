FREE COVID-19 vaccinations will again be given out at the Burien Farmers Market this Thursday, May 27, 2021.

King County Fire District No. 2, along with Public Health – Seattle & King County will be administering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for no charge, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. for no charge, with no appointments necessary.

“We look forward to seeing you at the Market this week!”

This event is a partnership with Public Health – Seattle & King County, City of Burien, and Burien Farmers Market.