A community petition to name the Burien Skate Park “Tim Hunter Memorial Skate Park” is being considered by the Burien Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

The advisory board’s recommendation will be forwarded to Burien City Council for discussion and final decision.

Tim Hunter, long-time user of the skate park and local resident, passed away in 2020. After his death, his friends and fellow skaters gathered more than 1,800 signatures to name the park in his honor.

The group that submitted the proposal to name the park said, “Tim Hunter was, to many in the community, the face of the Burien Skatepark [sic]. Tim lived and breathed skateboarding … Every morning Tim took the time to clean up the skatepark and the surrounding area. He took pride and ownership in keeping the place safer and cleaner, and in encouraging others to do the same. Tim was someone many young skaters looked up to. His energy and love for skateboarding was contagious and palpable.”

The Burien Parks and Advisory Board will consider the petition during their May 19, 2021 meeting. A 60-day public comment period opened on May 22, 2021. To provide public comment, send an email to [email protected] or mail to Attn: Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director, 400 SW 152nd Street, Suite 300, Burien, WA, 98166.

After the 60-day public comment period, the PaRCS Director, with the approval of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, will submit the recommended name to the Burien City Council for final approval.

