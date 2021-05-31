Burien Pride will be presenting Drag Queen BINGO in the Park this coming Saturday, June 5, 2021.

This year’s Burien Pride celebration will consist of a full day (on Saturday, June 5) starring your favorite gals of drag in three different BINGO sessions in Burien Town Square Park.

This timed and ticketed event will include music, beverages and food.

Tables may be purchased for a friend/family group in advance – and they’ll also have single and day-of tickets available, too.

Organizers will clean in between each round of Drag Queen BINGO and guests will be required to wear masks while walking through the beer garden and/or anytime they are not eating/drinking at their tables.

Guests will be instructed to only sit with people from their group.