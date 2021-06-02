Artists are needed for the New Start Community Garden Art Fence project.

Here’s more info from organizers:

The theme of this art project is garden produce, flowers, PNW wildlife – birds butterflies and bees, etc., and their habitat. The artwork can be in any style and medium, except photography (sorry). Your artwork should be signed (or signature added) so the artist has recognition, but not required.



“I am really excited about the Art for the Garden Fence project!” said Grace Stiller. “We look forward to the community participating in this collaborative, public art project at the New Start Community Garden.”.

Artists are asked to please submit photos of their artwork in square format (1 to 1 ratio) using this website:

If your artwork is not square, you need to crop your artworks to make it square, since we cannot do this.

We will fabricate signs from the photos for the garden fence as a decorative enhancement to the New Start Community Garden located at the New Start High School in the Highline School District.

The art signs will be in full color, an exact rending of the photograph of the artist’s original artwork, and made of composite aluminum with a graffiti and sun-shield coating for protection. The deadline is Tuesday, June 15, 2021, for submissions.

Fifty pieces of art will be chosen by the project curators and installed on the New Start Community Garden Fence this summer.

To sign up, please use one of the forms below:

This Project is funded by the Nature Stewards Program and the Port of Seattle, in partnership with the Southwest Youth and Family Services, Highline Heritage Museum, Burien Arts Association, Highline School District, New Start Community Garden, National Wildlife Federation, and the Coalition for Drug Free Youth.

For questions, please contact [email protected] or call (206) 795-5783.

New Start High School is located at 614 SW 120th Street in Burien: