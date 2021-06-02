Discover Burien this week announced that its popular Father’s Day Car Show will be returning on Father’s Day – Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

As many of our Readers may recall, last year’s on-street event was cancelled and replaced by a Father’s Day Car Cruise (there will be no cruise this year).

This popular annual event features lean, mean machines and has become a perfect date with Dads of all kinds.

Classic cars will line SW 152nd Street in Downtown Burien from 4th Ave SW to Ambaum Blvd. SW.

Organizers say that next year this event will be back together with the city’s annual Strawberry Festival.

Car judging categories will include:

People’s Choice Stock to 56 Stock 57 to 65 Stock 66 and up Modified to 50 Modified 51 and up Stock Truck Modified Truck Street Rod Low Rider Sports Car 2 Seater Orphan Foreign Custom 49 and up Mayor’s Choice



Additional categories may be added.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1135743040236076/

