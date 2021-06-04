SPONSORED :

JOBS: Fauntleroy Church (UCC) is filling roles in Youth Ministry and Buildings & Grounds Maintenance

Since 1908, this church has stood beside Fauntleroy Creek in the West Seattle community of Fauntleroy.

With a vibrant congregation and community connection, Fauntleroy Church United Church of Christ seeks to fill two important staff positions:

CHILDREN AND YOUTH MINISTRY COORDINATOR

Fauntleroy Church United Church of Christ, a progressive, open and affirming congregation in West Seattle is seeking a part-time Children and Youth Ministry Coordinator. This is a flexible 15 hours per week position and pays $19-$20 per hour.

The Children and Youth Ministry Coordinator, working with the Christian Education Ministry and Associate Pastor, creates and delivers activities for children and youth that foster faith development and community. The position combines Sunday School support responsibilities, some youth leadership, and communication with families to facilitate and encourage participation in Christian Education programming and events.

For a detailed job description and instructions on how to apply, please go to http://fauntleroyucc.org/cymc. Applications will be considered as they are received. The position is available beginning July 1st. Fauntleroy Church is an equal opportunity employer.

BUILDING MAINTENANCE AND GROUNDS CUSTODIAN

Fauntleroy Church United Church of Christ, a progressive, open and affirming congregation in West Seattle seeks a Building Maintenance and Grounds Custodian. This position is responsible for all church properties. This is a 34 hour per week position paying $22/hour. Cost share group health plan available.

For a detailed job description and instructions on how to apply, please go to http://fauntleroyucc.org/custodian. Applications will be considered as they are received. Fauntleroy Church is an equal opportunity employer.