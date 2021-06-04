Two meetings will be held soon on permanent supportive housing and the city’s Affordable Housing Demonstration Program Development:

1. TUESDAY, JUNE 8, 2021: Housing Development Consortium and South King Housing and Homelessness Partners are hosting an education session on Tuesday, June 8 on permanent supportive housing.

Panelists will cover definitions of permanent supportive housing, what it takes to build in the Puget Sound region, and more.

There will be a period for questions and answers at the end of the session. Interpretation in Spanish will be available.

WHAT: Permanent Supportive Housing Education Session

WHEN: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom (online)

2. MONDAY, JUNE 14, 2021: Burien City Council will be hosting a public hearing about a proposal from Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) to build a permanent supportive housing project in Burien.

The public hearing will begin with a short presentation from City of Burien staff, and then be open for public comment. Interpretation in Spanish will be available.

WHAT: DESC Public Hearing*

WHEN: Monday June 14, 2021, evening (start time to be determined)

WHERE: Zoom (online)

*Details will be published online next week

More info here:

https://burienwa.gov/news_events/city_newsroom/news_announcements/public_meetings_on_permanent_supportive_housing