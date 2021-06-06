On the agenda for Monday night’s (June 7, 2021) Burien City Council meeting: Awarding of ‘Citizens of the Year,’ LGBTQIA+ Pride & Juneteenth proclamations, preparing for the 4th of July, Black Lives Matter public art proposal, La Serra subdivision request, budget and more.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and can be viewed online here, on Comcast TV channel 21, or via Zoom here.

Download the full agenda here (PDF file).

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:

a)  Citizens of the Year Award Acceptance Presented by Mayor Jimmy Matta.

    • Accepted by Roxana Pardo Garcia, Founder of Alimentando al Pueblo
    • Accepted by Don and Charlotte Berg, Transform Burien Volunteers Citizen of the Year – Roxana Pardo Garcia Citizen of the Year – Don and Charlotte Berg

b)  LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, Intersex, Asexual/Aromantic) Pride Month Proclamation – June 2021 Presented by Deputy Mayor Krystal Marx

    • Accepted by Debra George, Discover Burien Executive Director
    • Accepted by Fred Swanson, Gay City Executive Director

c) Juneteenth 2021 – June 19, 2021 Presented by Councilmember Pedro Olguin

    • Accepted by Adriene Buckley, Administrative Assistant (Burien’s longest tenured employee, 28 years)

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES:

    • Preparations for July 4th Holiday

BUSINESS AGENDA:

    • a) Black Lives Matter Public Art Proposal (Gina Kallman, Cultural Arts Supervisor)
    • b) Introduction to Resolution No. 461, Preliminary Subdivision Request for the La Serra Subdivision (Brandi Eyerly, Planner)
    • c) Introduction to Ordinance No. 770, Amending the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget to Increase Appropriation Authority in Various Funds to Pay for Goods and Services and Recognize Grant Awarded Revenue Authorized in the Prior Biennium (Eric Christensen, Finance Director)
    • d) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian J. Wilson, City Manager)

COUNCIL REPORTS:

    • a) King County Countywide Planning Policies (Deputy Mayor Krystal Marx)

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT:

    • a) City Manager’s Report