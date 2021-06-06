On the agenda for Monday night’s (June 7, 2021) Burien City Council meeting: Awarding of ‘Citizens of the Year,’ LGBTQIA+ Pride & Juneteenth proclamations, preparing for the 4th of July, Black Lives Matter public art proposal, La Serra subdivision request, budget and more.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and can be viewed online here, on Comcast TV channel 21, or via Zoom here.

Download the full agenda here (PDF file).

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:

a) Citizens of the Year Award Acceptance Presented by Mayor Jimmy Matta.

Accepted by Roxana Pardo Garcia, Founder of Alimentando al Pueblo Accepted by Don and Charlotte Berg, Transform Burien Volunteers Citizen of the Year – Roxana Pardo Garcia Citizen of the Year – Don and Charlotte Berg



b) LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, Intersex, Asexual/Aromantic) Pride Month Proclamation – June 2021 Presented by Deputy Mayor Krystal Marx

Accepted by Debra George, Discover Burien Executive Director Accepted by Fred Swanson, Gay City Executive Director



c) Juneteenth 2021 – June 19, 2021 Presented by Councilmember Pedro Olguin

Accepted by Adriene Buckley, Administrative Assistant (Burien’s longest tenured employee, 28 years)



CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES:

Preparations for July 4th Holiday



BUSINESS AGENDA:

a) Black Lives Matter Public Art Proposal (Gina Kallman, Cultural Arts Supervisor) b) Introduction to Resolution No. 461, Preliminary Subdivision Request for the La Serra Subdivision (Brandi Eyerly, Planner) c) Introduction to Ordinance No. 770, Amending the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget to Increase Appropriation Authority in Various Funds to Pay for Goods and Services and Recognize Grant Awarded Revenue Authorized in the Prior Biennium (Eric Christensen, Finance Director) d) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian J. Wilson, City Manager)



COUNCIL REPORTS:

a) King County Countywide Planning Policies (Deputy Mayor Krystal Marx)



CITY MANAGER’S REPORT:

a) City Manager’s Report

