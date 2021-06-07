REMINDER : Shorewood on the Sound’s annual Streets of Garage Sales will be returning this Saturday, June 12, 2021, with over 50 garage sales within a 1-square mile area (see map below).

Annually, over 50 households – more if you count neighbors and families who combined – turn their “trash” into cash, participating in the popular Streets of Garage Sales.

Hundreds, if not over 1,000 people, came searching for treasures amongst locals’ wares.

Many do not go away empty handed.

Enjoy yourself, but please observe these rules:

Obey all street signs and posted speed limits No parking in yards or on any other grassy areas. Please park along the road or in driveways if applicable but try not to block in others attending this sale All sales are final — this event is for one day only Keep your children in sight — Shorewood already has plenty of children. We don’t need extras and you might miss them!! DO buy all you can carry — extra trips are allowed at this buffet DO tell all your friends and neighbors DO bring cash — credit cards are not accepted. Individual sellers have the right to make the decision on accepting checks DO shop with a smile…..occasional grinning and outbursts of excitement on finding a deal are encouraged This event ends promptly at 4 p.m. unless prior arrangements have been made with the homeowner COVID-19 public safety protocols will be followed as required



WHAT: Huge neighborhood garage sale, celebrating over 20 years of bargains!

WHEN: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Shorewood on the Sound, Burien (click here to view Google Map, or search “Shorewood on the Sound” for directions). You can also scan the following QR code with your smartphone: