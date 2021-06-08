EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

BILLY Footwear is coming to Olde Burien for a Special Pop-up Event this Saturday, June 12, 2021, sponsored by the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce:

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the opening of a special Pop-up Event with BILLY Footwear in Burien, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. this Saturday, June 12, 2021.

BILLY Footwear is the brainchild of two Seattle locals: Darin Donaldson and Billy Price. Their focus is on shoes that embody universal design, meaning they both appeal to and work for everyone.

Smashing fashion with function, BILLY Footwear incorporates zippers that go along the side of the shoes and around the toe, allowing the upper of each shoe to open and fold over completely. Thus, the wearer can place his or her foot onto the shoe footbed unobstructed.

“We are so excited that BILLY Footwear is hosting a pop-up in Burien,” said Andrea H. Reay, President/CEO of Seattle Southside Chamber. “The Chamber has always been an advocate for access and inclusion. Fashion-forward universal design is a great example of seeing those values of access and inclusion in action.”

The special pop-up in Burien will be located in Olde Burien at Paper Delights and will be an opportunity to explore, try, and purchase BILLY Footwear. The community is invited to the pop-up to see first-hand what BILLY Footwear has to offer.

“Our brand strives to add value to the lives of others and make a measurable difference in the world, one foot at a time,” said Billy Price, Cofounder of BILLY Footwear. “The very first step in that mission is building strong relationships, so I am really looking forward to meeting everyone that comes out to visit us!”

Event Details:

WHAT: BILLY Footwear Pop-up Event

WHEN: Saturday, June 12, 2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Inside Paper Delights located in Olde Burien, 901 SW 152nd St., Burien, WA 98166

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

More info at https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.