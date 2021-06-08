Local non-profit Burien CARES is hoping to purchase the building they have rented for more than eight years, and organizers are asking the local community to help them “Raise the RRuFF” for their “FURever” home.

Burien CARES serves the Burien community with animal care and control, rescuing over 800 animals annually with a return to owner ratio of 65 percent. The community organization has positively impacted countless lives and become a trusted resource throughout South King County, but they have done so without a permanent place to call home – and now they need your help.

Burien CARES has traveled a long way to get to this point. Ten years ago, a handful of local leaders came together to embark on a journey to create a lasting legacy for Burien. Their first location was a small office in a back alley building with an executive director and an animal control officer. They had access to a phone, a few kennels, and a lot of drive to make their inspired vision a reality.

Fast forward to a decade later and the organization consists of 12 full-time/part-time employees, several who have been with the organization for over eight years. As of December 2020, Burien CARES adopted over 3,000 animals equating to approximately 25-30 per month and more than 1,400 displaced animals have been returned home.

Countless puppies and kittens have been born at the shelter over the years and Burien CARES has helped senior rescues with elder care, wound care, training, and more.

“We have a slew of dedicated volunteers. We operate a Doggy Daycare on site to help support the medical needs of the many animals that come to us injured. We do our absolute best to give every animal every opportunity to find their perfect home,” said Burien CARES Executive Director Debra George.

And now it’s time for Burien CARES to find their own FURever home, too.

“Last year it became clear that we were at risk of losing our home for the shelter,” George said. “That made us feel vulnerable and left us wanting more stability for what we have built over the last decade. We decided it was in the best interest of the organization to try to purchase our building. By securing our home we can continue our service to the animals in need. To do this, it will take the whole community united together. Let’s ‘Raise the RRuFF’ for Burien CARES!”

Here’s a video from CARES called ‘Paws for the Mews – Episode 1’:

To make your monetary donation to “Raise the RRuFF” for Burien CARES, please visit:

The “Raise the RRuFF” campaign has a goal of reaching $300,000 during the campaign both through donations and events that will involve the broader community. Supporters are encouraged to help spread the word so everyone in the community can help support the cause. Please consider sharing your donation moment on social media, remembering to use the hashtags #RRuFF and #BurienCARES. No donation is too small or large and every contribution gets Burien CARES closer to their FURever home!

About Burien CARES

Burien C.A.R.E.S. (Community Animal Resource & Education Society) is a non-profit 501(c)(3). Burien CARES is the Animal Care & Control authority for Burien, Washington, and operates a no-kill community animal shelter that houses and cares for Burien’s strays, and adopts unclaimed animals to new loving families. The organization’s primary focuses are public safety, the health and welfare of Burien’s domestic animals and the enforcement of laws and ordinances of Burien, King County and Washington state.

