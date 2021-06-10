SPONSORED:
Casa Italiana will be hosting a ‘Vespa Festa’ on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
This fun, free event will run from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at their location at 13028 1st Ave S. in Burien (map below).
“Find out the winner of the Vespa Raffle!”
Expect:
-
- Music
- Manicotti by Nando Merlino
- Pizza by Tutta Bella
- Sausage Sandwiches by Stanislao Rodolfo Riccio
- Gelato
- Farmer’s Market
- Beer and Wine Garden
- Kids Crafts
- and much more!!
More info here: https://casaitalianacc.org/vespa-festa/
Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S.: