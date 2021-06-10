SPONSORED :

Casa Italiana will be hosting a ‘Vespa Festa’ on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

This fun, free event will run from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at their location at 13028 1st Ave S. in Burien (map below).

“Find out the winner of the Vespa Raffle!”

Expect:

Music Manicotti by Nando Merlino Pizza by Tutta Bella Sausage Sandwiches by Stanislao Rodolfo Riccio Gelato Farmer’s Market Beer and Wine Garden Kids Crafts and much more!!



More info here: https://casaitalianacc.org/vespa-festa/

Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S.: