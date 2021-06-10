Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden’s series of Plant Sales begins this Saturday, June 12, 2021:

WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m. on:

Saturday, June 12 Saturday, June 26 Saturday, July 10 Saturday, July 24



On June 12 they will be joined by the Fuchsia Society and Daylily Club.

On June 26 by the Fuchsia Society, Iris Society, and Daylily Club.

Masks and Social Distancing Required.

Acceptable payments are cash or check.

More info at highlinegarden.org or call 206-391-4003.

The Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden Foundation is a successful partnership between the City of SeaTac, the SeaTac Parks and Recreation Department, and the nonprofit Highline Botanical Garden Foundation.

Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden is located at 13735 24th Ave S., SeaTac, WA 98168: