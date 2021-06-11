The Burien City Council will be holding a Public Hearing on the proposed Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) Affordable Housing Development Project on Monday night, June 14, 2021.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., and can be viewed online here, on Comcast TV channel 21, or via Zoom here.

The city says that staff will present info at the beginning of the meeting, and the remainder will be held for questions and comments.

UPDATE : The council will NOT vote on approving or denying DESC to the Affordable Housing Demonstration Program (direct link to Ordinance 718 is here) at this hearing; that will be done at the next meeting on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

AGENDA:

Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) Affordable Housing Development Project (David Johanson, Senior Planner & Susan McLain, Community Development Director)

Presentation:

If you would like to provide testimony at this public hearing, please complete this comment form by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, so we may know to call on you. Alternatively, you can type your testimony into the form if you prefer the Clerk to read it aloud at the meeting.

Other ways to provide testimony at this public hearing:

Email: Send an email to [email protected] . Text: Send a text to [email protected] Online (Zoom): Attend the meeting and use the “Raise Your Hand” feature during the public hearing portion of the agenda.



