From our sister site The White Center Blog:

UPDATE : Two people were killed and two injured in a shooting in the 9800 block of 16th Ave SW in White Center on Friday afternoon, June 11, 2021.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says that this remains an active investigation scene for their Major Crimes Unit, and advised people to avoid the area.

The 911 Feed says that this was an “ALS Shooting,” which stands for Advanced Life Support:

VIDEO

Courtesy KING5 comes this raw video shot from over the scene:

As we gather more information, we’ll update this post (refresh page to see the latest).