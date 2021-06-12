From our sister site The White Center Blog:
UPDATE: Two people were killed and two injured in a shooting in the 9800 block of 16th Ave SW in White Center on Friday afternoon, June 11, 2021.
The King County Sheriff’s Office says that this remains an active investigation scene for their Major Crimes Unit, and advised people to avoid the area.
The 911 Feed says that this was an “ALS Shooting,” which stands for Advanced Life Support:
VIDEO
Courtesy KING5 comes this raw video shot from over the scene:
The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near the 9800 blk. of 16th Ave SW. This remains an active scene. PIO is en-route. Updates will be offered here as they develop. pic.twitter.com/n6Kqv96Oy3
— King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) June 11, 2021
#Update: Four persons were transported to a local hospital w/ two now deceased. This 16th Ave SW location will remain, for several hours, an active scene as detectives with the King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit continue this investigation. pic.twitter.com/UVPHj9JKQa
— King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) June 12, 2021
4 people shot, 2 of which are dead in White Center after a shooting spanning more than a block along 16th Ave SW. #komonews pic.twitter.com/1RYEp8rw7Y
— Eric Jensen (@EricJensenTV) June 12, 2021
Outside of Harborview, a massive @SeattlePD and @kingcosoPIO presence. This is where the four White Center shooting victims showed up. Two of the four men have died #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/6MP1EaF8Ay
— Cole Miller (@ColeMillerTV) June 12, 2021
#BREAKING: Harborview Medical Center just confirmed with KOMO that Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr., the dad of 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson, who was shot and killed in CHOP zone last Summer, is in critical condition tonight after he was shot along with 3 others in White Center today. pic.twitter.com/UI5TAXoPvo
— Preston Phillips 🇺🇸 (@PrestonTVNews) June 12, 2021
RIGHT NOW: King County Sheriff Deputies say 4 men were shot and 2 of them have died after the shooting on the 9800 Block of 16th Avenue SW in White Center. Some businesses have been shot up and there are a lot to evidence markers around @komonews #komonews @kingcosoPIO pic.twitter.com/a3IEtamize
— Tammy Mutasa (@TammyKOMO) June 12, 2021
#BREAKING: King County Sheriff’s deputies on scene of shooting in Downtown White Center in West Seattle.
9800 block of 16th Ave SW is shut down and roped off with crime tape.
Unknown number of people shot. pic.twitter.com/e08Z6ufnL3
— Preston Phillips 🇺🇸 (@PrestonTVNews) June 11, 2021
there was a shooting in white center, just down the road from me, just an hour ago. i was driving home and saw all the police lights. i'm fine, but others are not.
and also, now can we have stricter gun control laws? now? how about now?
— pam mandel (@nerdseyeview) June 12, 2021