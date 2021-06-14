From our friends at WABI Burien:

Hit the beach with WABI! Walk this Wednesday, June 16, 2021, starting at 9 a.m.:

Come join WABI Weekday Walkers on the third Wednesday of June (June 16) at 9 a.m. to walk Marine View Park in Normandy Park.

Normandy Park’s southernmost park is on Marine View Drive between SW 208th Street and SW 211th Street (see map). The walk will be about an hour on both paved and dirt trails. Be prepared for mud, steep elevation, and stairs. Normandy Park has done a great job of constructing a paved, switchbacked trail, ending in a sturdy staircase with beautiful Sound views.

Meeting Time and Location

Date: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Time: Please arrive 5- 10 minutes early so we can leave promptly at 9:00 am.

Meeting Place: There is ample parking at the entrance to the park, on Marine View Drive between SW 208th Street and SW 211th Street. If headed south from Burien on First Ave S, turn right (west) on SW 208th Street, head west for a couple short blocks, then turn left on Marine View Drive SW. You will see the park entrance on the right, just before the 25 mph speed limit sign.

Note: Depending on what map you use, this park is variously called Normandy Beach Park, Marine View Park, or Nature View Park (not to be confused with Nature Trails Park).