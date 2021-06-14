Today – Monday, June 14, 2021 – is the second anniversary of the Highline Heritage Museum, located in Olde Burien.

The museum – located at the corner of SW 152nd Street and Ambaum Blvd. SW – had been years in the making, and its 2019 grand opening marked a truly historic milestone.

Co-hosted by Discover Burien and the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, the 2019 celebration event was emceed by Seattle Southside Chamber CEO Andrea Reay, and included speeches by local dignitaries Mayor Jimmy Matta, Port of Seattle Commissioner Fred Felleman, Highline Historical Society Board President Mike Emerson and Executive Director Nancy Salguero McKay.

Here’s a video message from Executive Director Nancy Salguero McKay commemorating the anniversary:

More info here: https://highlinehistory.org