EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Applications are now open for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Workforce Discovery Lab, presented by the chamber’s Success Foundation.

Aimed at all high school students in the Seattle Southside area, this FREE program focuses on preparation for and exploration of a myriad of post-secondary education opportunities right here at home.

Over five days, participants can look forward to developing skills to improve their chances of success in any professional setting as well as exploring local internship and career opportunities available in their own backyards.

Students who meet all program requirements will earn a $500 stipend on behalf of the Success Foundation.

Space is limited–apply now!

The link for the application is:

Details:

WHO: Students who will be in 9th through 12th grade in the fall of 2021

WHAT: Developing skills, exploring careers, and earning money

WHEN: 3:30 – 6:30 p.m., Aug. 2 through Aug. 6, 2021.

WHERE: In person at the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce Office (2nd Floor SeaTac City Hall-right next to Tyee High School)

Students will earn a $500 stipend for successfully completing the weeklong program. Space is limited and students are encouraged to apply before the end of June.

*This program is intended to be an in-person camp at the Seattle Southside Chamber office, located inside SeaTac City Hall. Masks and social distancing required.

**Class on Friday, August 6th will shift 1 hour early from 2:30pm to 5:30pm for a special field trip.

“Thank you for your support of our local youth and please reach out with any questions,” chamber CEO Andrea Reay said.

Learn more at https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/success



