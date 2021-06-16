The Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority (RTA) on Tuesday night (June 15, 2021) premiered its the newest Seattle Southside Scenes video about the historic former Nike Missile Site at Grandview Dog Park in SeaTac.

The Scenes campaign showcases the art, history and culture of the region through a docuseries uncovering the fascinating stories of iconic landmarks, hidden gems and the people behind them.

The new video – produced and presented by local historian/filmmaker Steve Edmiston – highlights the story of one of the Nike Missile sites that was developed in the Puget Sound region during the Cold War as a response to potential threats. With the ability to launch missiles targeted at enemy bombers that escaped interceptor squadrons, the location was once considered the last defense against nuclear disaster. Today, the site has been transformed into a scenic place to take your dog to burn off some energy,

The video was unveiled with a surprise pop-up event held at the Quarterdeck in Des Moines featuring Edmiston – take a look at an edited version of what The B-Town Blog streamed live on Facebook:

The last event held at the Quarterdeck before the pause in regular operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a presentation about the Nike Missile Site S43 put on by Edmiston, so it was fitting that he presented at this event.

“We are thrilled to share another fascinating story about the unique history of Seattle Southside region,” said Ashley Comar at the event, vice president of marketing and communications for the Seattle Southside RTA. “Sharing the stories of these locations highlights what makes our area so special.”

To watch this video and other Seattle Southside Scenes, like the Big Catch Statue in Des Moines and Duwamish Gardens in Tukwila, visit SeattleSouthside.com/Scenes .

The Grandview Dog Park location will be added to the other locations already included on the Scenes Trail—a free, user-friendly experience that can be downloaded for mobile devices at SeattleSouthside.com/Scenes. While traveling along the trail, individuals can learn little-known facts about each location and connect with stories behind them. Everyone who visits each location on the Scenes Trail within a year of signing up will receive a pair of Scenes socks.

About the Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority

The Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority (RTA) is the official destination marketing organization for Seattle Southside, including the cities of SeaTac, Tukwila and Des Moines. The organization is responsible for competitively marketing the area as an ideal travel destination for leisure and business travelers who wish to explore Western Washington and an idyllic place for meeting and event planners to hold their events. The Seattle Southside RTA is funded by a self-assessed hotel fund and supported by a lodging tax from the cities of SeaTac, Tukwila and Des Moines. For more information, please visit www.seattlesouthside.com or call 206-575-2489.

