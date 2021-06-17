Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted in connection with a recent vehicle theft:

A smoke, a sip, and a stolen vehicle.

Our Burien detectives need your help in identifying this vehicle theft suspect.

The victim reported his white, 1991 Honda Accord 4-door sedan was stolen on 06/14/2021 at 2:00 p.m. from the 200 block of SW 153rd Street (map below).

Surveillance cameras captured a great shot of the suspect stealing the vehicle.

If you recognize the male in this photo or have any knowledge of this case, please call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 reference case #C21018472.