One of our favorite local fundraisers – the Burien Art Market (aka ~BAM!~) – will be held online this weekend, from Friday, June 25 through Sunday, June 27, 2021.

This online event features local Artists selling local creations to help fund local art programs and cultural events in Burien.

The sale opens up at 10 a.m. this Friday, and ends Sunday night, June 27 at 10 p.m.

Previews of art on sale are available.

The event is 100% online and and can be easily accessed at:

If you have interest in some of the programs and events this fundraiser helps fund, please visit www.burienarts.org.