A Des Moines resident reported to us that he was out walking his dog Friday morning, June 25, 2021, for the purpose of taking a selfie with the mysterious Des Moines Obelisk.

Unfortunately, the unusual monolith is no longer at the Maury Island Mural, which was once located in Burien.

“I was told it might move again but I didn’t believe it,” he said. “Now I am a believer.”

It was also reported that a mysterious dark van that frequently blocked the view of the mural remained.

Some have speculated the van is a platform for unidentified individuals, for unknown reasons, to secretly monitor people who have come to see the mural.

Later, the Obelisk was found in a new location – at the Quarterdeck at the Des Moines Marina:

“OMG!!! We’ve had another visitation. The obelisk is now at the Quarterdeck. Space dust???” said another resident who didn’t want his/her name revealed.

Who knows how long it’ll stay at its new location? If you haven’t seen it yet, you should visit soon and try to decipher its meaning:

