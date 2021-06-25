Construction on the Burien segment of the RapidRide H Line will begin on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Work is expected to begin between SW 116th Street and SW 122nd Streets, and will be broken down into three stages:

Southbound lanes: June 28–Sept. 21 Northbound lanes: Nov. 18–Jan. 26 Median work: Feb. 24–March 10



Construction personnel will be working between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the project is scheduled to be completed by late fall 2022.

Construction crews will begin their work with site preparation that includes sidewalk removal, pavement milling, and tree protection and removal.

Work may require single lane closures. Traffic will be maintained in both northerly and southerly directions. However, there may be intermittent travel lane closures that will continue throughout the summer and fall. Expect medium-to-heavy traffic delays on Ambaum Boulevard SW starting at 16th Ave SW and SW 116th Street throughout the day and plan ahead for additional commute time or consider alternate routes.

