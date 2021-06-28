On Sunday afternoon, June 27, 2021 at around 4:30 p.m., Burien Fire, Tukwila Fire, Puget Sound Fire, Medic 1, & Skyway Fire responded to a 2-alarm apartment fire in Burien.

The blaze was in the 15500 block of 6th Ave SW (map below).

One victim was evaluated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.