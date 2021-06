EDITOR’S NOTE : Publisher/Editor Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber’s next Burien District Committee online forum on Public Safety will this Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 7 p.m..

Discussion topics will focus on Public Safety, with guest speakers Burien Police Chief Ted Boe and Burien Fire Chief Mike Marrs.

This is a FREE, online event – click below to register: