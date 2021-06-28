With high temperatures expected to soar past 100 degrees, three cooling centers will be open in Burien today – Monday, June 28, 2021:

Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave SW, Burien

Monday, June 28, 1–5 p.m.

There is space for 37 people . While not fully air conditioned, the Burien Community Center will be cooler than outside. Burien City Hall, 14700 6th Ave SW, Burien

Monday, June 28, 1–5 p.m.

There is space for 20 people . Burien Police Department, 14905 6th Ave SW, Burien

Monday, June 28, 12:30–4:30 p.m.

There is space for 35 people .



White Center Cooling Center

Located at 206 SW 112th Street in the Top Hat neighborhood, this cooling center will open their doors until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Overnight stays are available for our unhoused neighbors to escape the heat. To learn more, call 206-572-5557 or visit the King County Department of Local Services’ website.

You can find other cooling centers on the King County Emergency Management blog.

Find other heat safety information, including ways to keep you, your family, and your pets cool.

La Ciudad de Burien está abriendo centros para refrescarse dentro de los edificios siguiente:

El centro de la comunidad de Burien (Burien Community Center)

Cuando: Lunes, 28 de Junio, 1–5 p.m.

Donde: Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave SW, Burien

Hay espacio para 35 personas.

Ayuntamiento de Burien (Burien City Hall)

Cuando: Lunes, 28 de Junio, 1–5 p.m.

Donde: Burien City Hall, 400 SW 152nd St (first floor), Burien

Hay espacio para 20 personas.

Departamento de Policía de Burien (Burien Police Department)

Cuando: Lunes, 28 de Junio, 12:30–4:30 p.m.

Donde: Burien Police Department, 14905 6th Ave SW, Burien

Hay espacio para 35 personas.



