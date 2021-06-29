With high temperatures expected to continue today, the City of Burien announced that it will open Burien City Hall to operate as a cooling center, from 1 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 1–6 p.m.

WHERE: Burien City Hall, 400 SW 152nd St (first floor), Burien

CAPACITY: There is space for 20 people.

You can find other cooling centers on the King County Emergency Management blog.

Find other heat safety information, including ways to keep you, your family, and your pets cool.

Find bus routes to Burien city facilities on King County Metro website. Buses are air conditioned.

La Ciudad de Burien está abriendo el Ayuntamiento de Burien (Burien City Hall) como un centro para refrescarse:

Cuando: Martes, 29 de Junio, 1–6 p.m.

Donde: Burien City Hall, 400 SW 152nd St (primer piso), Burien

Hay espacio para 20 personas.