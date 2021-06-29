By Jack Mayne

The new ‘[email protected]’ development proposal was finalized last October with an agreement with American Property Development for the $1.7 million sale and redevelopment of an “underutilized city property” near SW 151st Street and 8th Ave SW (map below).

The proposed redevelopment includes an adjacent parcel on which to construct a mixed-use multifamily development with ground floor commercial space near the Burien Post Office.

The new complex will replace a municipal parking lot as well as current building that housed Siler Licensing Agency, a coin shop, dry cleaners, vacuum shop, driving school and other small businesses.

Sale of the city-owned parking lot was finalized in June 2021. Construction will begin this summer and will include 230 multifamily units and ground floor commercial retail space. The agreement specifies that 20 percent of the units will be “affordable to renters” at 80 percent of “Area Median Income” (AMI) in accordance with the Burien multifamily tax exemption program.

The project will provide underground parking for residents.

Women and minorities

Construction of the project will include a local hiring program, program to promote woman and minority-owned firms and a $250,000 donation to a mutually agreed upon trade or apprenticeship program. Timeline for construction completion is estimated at 24 months.

The Burien Urban Center Plan completed in 2020 included extensive community engagement regarding preferred concepts and zoning for future development in the downtown. The city says a key challenge identified in the study was an overall lack of housing in the Urban Center. The “Urban Center Concept” map developed through the community engagement process identified the area northeast of Burien Town Square, including the municipal lot, as recommended for urban residential development, including high-density multifamily.

The city says the [email protected] development meets other strategies identified in the 2020 Burien Urban Center Plan.

Catalyst for revitalization

In addition, the original Burien Town Square plan envisioned the project serving “as a catalyst for the redevelopment and revitalization of downtown Burien” adding that “town square should encourage, transition to, and facilitate successful adjacent development.” The [email protected] development will build on that town square vision and momentum as a continued catalyst for development and growth in the downtown.

The Burien Urban Center Plan – completed in 2020 – included extensive community engagement regarding preferred concepts and zoning for future development in the downtown. A key challenge identified in the study was an overall lack of housing in the Urban Center. The “Urban Center Concept” map developed through the community engagement process identified the area northeast of Burien Town Square, including the municipal lot, as recommended for urban residential development, including high-density multifamily.

In addition, the original Burien Town Square plan envisioned town square serving “as a catalyst for the redevelopment and revitalization of downtown Burien” adding that “town square should encourage, transition to, and facilitate successful adjacent development.” City officials say the [email protected] development will build on that town square vision and momentum as a continued catalyst for development and growth in the downtown.

More info on the city’s website here.