The new Vehicle and Vessel Licensing office will open and begin serving the West Seattle community tomorrow, Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

The previous West Seattle Licensing Subagent office closed at the end of business on Dec. 31, 2019.

Seattle Auto License, Inc has no affiliation with the previous ownership.

Seattle Auto License will provide services as a private business appointed by the Department of Licensing and will operate as a county-contracted subagent. Seattle Auto License, Inc. will provide title and license services for vehicles, motorcycles, vessels, watercraft, travel and utility trailers. Customers can also renew registrations, get a report of a sale, get trip permits and disabled placards. Initially, customers will need to pay with cash or check until the credit card system is set up.

Seattle Auto License Location:

Westwood Village shopping center

2515 SW Trenton Street, Suite 103

Seattle, WA 98106-3209

206-582-2747

kingcounty.gov/vehicle

Hours: 9-5 M-F, Sat 10-2

Benefits for the community:

The new location will serve West Seattle, White Center and westside residents in their own communities, especially helpful now with the bridge issues. The new location in Westwood Village is easily accessible with plentiful parking, including ADA parking right in front of the office. The new licensing subagent is also close to the Washington State Driver Licensing Office.



King County partners with the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) to issue and renew vehicle and vessel licenses. Through this partnership, King County also contracts with local businesses, called subagents, to offer convenient locations to conduct in-person licensing.

Visit dol.wa.gov to see the services that are offered online.

